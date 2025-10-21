Darnold completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception while losing a fumble and gaining one yard on three carries in Monday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

Darnold escaped Monday's primetime tilt with a win, but he couldn't escape the teeth of Houston's elite defense. In addition to his fourth interception of the season, the veteran signal-caller was strip sacked in his own end zone after making an ill-advised decision to roll out to DE Will Anderson's side. Darnold's 54.8 completion percentage also checks in as his lowest mark through seven starts with Seattle. The overall results have been positive from the 28-year-old this year, so fantasy managers can chalk this one up to a tough matchup. They will, however, need to find a replacement for Darnold in Week 8 until the Seahawks return from the upcoming bye week on Sunday, Nov. 2.