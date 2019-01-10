Thompson made 57 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in 14 games during the 2018 season.

Thompson worked in a situational role until Earl Thomas suffered a broken leg in Week 4. After that he jumped into a full-time starter position and averaged 60 defensive snaps per game, and Thompson played all 75 snaps in the playoff loss to Dallas. Thompson is in line to be the starting strong safety in 2019 as the roster stands now.