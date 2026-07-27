Seahawks' Tory Horton: Back for camp

Horton (shin/groin) was back on the field for Seattle's first training-camp practice on Sunday, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Horton's return is a notable step after he was held out of 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills during offseason team activities. Though Horton's promising rookie year was cut short, he flashed touchdown upside on limited volume with five receiving scores and a punt-return touchdown across just eight regular-season games. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed still give Seattle a crowded receiver room, but Horton now has a full camp to push for a rotational role and maintain deep-league relevance.