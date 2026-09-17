Okada (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official sitereports

Okada has now missed four consecutive regular-season practice sessions with a hamstring injury. The Seahawks' starting strong safety does not appear to have improved much since being ruled out ahead of last Sunday's 13-10 win over the Patriots. Okada will likely miss next Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, leaving Rodney Thomas to once again be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for a role in the team's secondary.