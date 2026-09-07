Okada (hamstring) did not participate in Monday's practice, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Okada missed Sunday's practice as well, marking consecutive sessions missed due to injury for the strong safety. At this point, it is very unlikely that the 27-year-old will suit up for Wednesday's NFL opener against the Patriots. It remains unclear who will replace the defensive back. Practice squad options like D'Anthony Bell will likely be elevated as additional depth regardless of the final decision on the starter.