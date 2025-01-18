Knight recorded 88 tackles (41 solo), two pass breakups and 1.5 sacks through 16 games during the 2024 season.

Knight played sparingly to begin the season, but he was named starter after the Week 10 bye and never looked back, tallying 65 tackles through the final eight games (8.1 per game). The rookie fourth-round pick probably hasn't done enough to guarantee a starting role in 2025, but he'll be in the competition barring high-end additions to the team this offseason.