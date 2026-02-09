default-cbs-image
Knight is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Super Bowl LX against the Patriots.

Knight left the game in the third quarter after suffering a potential head injury. The strongside linebacker is a rotational part of the Seahawks' defensive and special teams units. If the 25-year-old cannot return to the game, starter Drake Thomas will likely need to take on a further increased snap share.

