Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: Possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Super Bowl LX against the Patriots.
Knight left the game in the third quarter after suffering a potential head injury. The strongside linebacker is a rotational part of the Seahawks' defensive and special teams units. If the 25-year-old cannot return to the game, starter Drake Thomas will likely need to take on a further increased snap share.
