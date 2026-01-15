Seahawks' Tyrice Knight: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight (shoulder) was a limited participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Knight sat out Tuesday's practice with a shoulder injury but managed to make his return Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. With Ernest Jones dealing with an illness, the Seahawks are in danger of being shorthanded at inside linebacker for Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus the 49ers.
