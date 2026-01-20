Jones reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jones played 16 snaps (11 on offense, five on special teams) during the Seahawks' 41-6 win over the 49ers during Saturday's NFC divisional game. He logged six carries for 10 yards, all of which came late in the fourth quarter in garbage time. Jones could have an elevated role in the Seahawks' offense for the NFC Championship Game against the Rams this Sunday after Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL against San Francisco, though George Holani (hamstring) could be activated from injured reserve this week to provide depth in the backfield.