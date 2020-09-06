site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Senorise Perry: Doesn't make final roster
RotoWire Staff
Perry was released by the Titans on Saturday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Perry has suited up for 59 NFL games in his career but played just 35 offensive snaps, recording 36 total yards on 14 touches. The 28-year-old will likely seek a kick-return role elsewhere.
