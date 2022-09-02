The Packers signed Beyer to their practice squad Thursday.
Beyer spent the preseason with the Vikings but was waived on Aug. 23. He was also with the Broncos' practice squad for the 2021 campaign. Beyer has yet to log a snap in the NFL.
