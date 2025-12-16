Shedrick Jackson: Moves back to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson reverted to Las Vegas' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Jackson was elevated this weekend ahead of Sunday's matchup against Philadelphia. He logged four offensive snaps and one snap on special teams in the loss without producing any output. Since he's already been elevated three times, Jackson would need to be signed to the active roster to be active on gameday for the Raiders again this season.