Sow started at right guard and was removed after nine snaps in Week 10's win over the Jaguars, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle.

In a surprising move, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans opted to start Sow, a practice squad player, ahead of Laken Tomlinson and Juice Scruggs. The move backfired and Sow was removed early in the game while Scruggs finished out at right guard. That Ryans started a practice-squad player indicates the coach hasn't been pleased with how Scruggs and Tomlinson have looked in practice or games.