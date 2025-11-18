Sincere McCormick: Cut by San Francisco
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 49ers cut McCormick from the practice squad Tuesday.
McCormick spent the summer with the Raiders and then signed with the Niners' practice squad ahead of Week 1. He's yet to appear in a regular-season game this season after posting a 39-183-0 rushing line across five games with Las Vegas last season.
