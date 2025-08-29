default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The 49ers signed McCormick to their practice squad Thursday.

McCormick was unable to make the Raiders' 53-man roster this summer and was cut Tuesday. In San Francisco, he'll provide organizational depth behind Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson, Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James (finger). McCormick posted a 39-183-0 rushing line across five regular-season games (two starts) in Las Vegas last season.

More News