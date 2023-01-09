Bolden (undisclosed) is working out with the Chiefs on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network

Bolden was waived by the Ravens in October after he suffered an undisclosed injury in August, but he now appears to be fully healthy as the postseason gets underway next weekend. If he strikes a deal with Kansas City, he'll provide them with an additional depth option at wide receiver for the playoffs, likely joining their practice squad. Bolden has yet to make his NFL debut after going undrafted in 2021 following a collegiate career at Alabama.