Steelers' Calvin Austin: Questionable due to hamstring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Austin (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.
Austin exited the game in the fourth quarter after sustaining the injury. The wide receiver caught his sole target for an eight-yard gain before his exit.
