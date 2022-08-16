Austin has a walking boot on his injured left foot, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
With Anthony Miller (shoulder) out for the season and a number of other wide receivers banged up, Pittsburgh enters Week 2 of the preseason looking awfully thin at the position. Austin doesn't seem likely to play this Sunday against Jacksonville, though it isn't yet clear how serious his foot injury might be. The rookie fourth-round pick should be in the mix for the fourth or fifth WR spot behind Diontae Johnson (hip), Chase Claypool (shoulder) and fellow rookie George Pickens.