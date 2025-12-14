Steelers' Malik Harrison: Clears concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's Week 15 game against Miami.
Harrison suffered a concussion last Sunday against Baltimore, but he was able to log an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week. His lack of an injury tag on Pittsburgh's final injury report indicates that the veteran linebacker has cleared concussion protocol. Harrison is thus set to take the field against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
