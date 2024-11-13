Harris (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Though Harris missed Wednesday's session, head coach Mike Tomlin downplayed the running back's absence, indicating that Harris is among the players he anticipates including in the team's "planning at the latter part of the week," with an eye toward readying him to be ready for Sunday's game against the Ravens. However, Harris will presumably need to practice fully by Friday in order to head into the weekend without a Week 11 injury designation.