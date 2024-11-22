Jefferson (quadriceps) returned to Thursday's game against the Browns, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Jefferson was forced out of the game after taking a hit to his quad and aggravating an injury that plagued him heading into Week 11. He returned in the second half to record a long 35-yard reception midway through the third quarter.
More News
-
Steelers' Van Jefferson: Aggravates quad injury•
-
Steelers' Van Jefferson: Fails to secure lone target•
-
Steelers' Van Jefferson: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Van Jefferson: Returns to limited practice•
-
Steelers' Van Jefferson: Fails to practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Van Jefferson: No catches in narrow win•