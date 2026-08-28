Howard (head) is being evaluated for a potential concussion after exiting Thursday's preseason finale against the Bills, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Howard played the entire first half, completing nine of his 15 pass attempts for 69 yards and two touchdowns with just one interception. The quarterback also took three sacks for 22 yards before exiting the game at the half. With Sunday's cutdown approaching, Drew Allar's nine of 18 for 88 yards and no touchdowns, picks or sacks may not have inspired much confidence either. The No. 3 role behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph may default to Allar if Howard is indeed suffering from a significant head injury.