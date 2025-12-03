Speed was signed to the Texans' active roster Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Speed, who was on the team's practice squad, will be on the 53-man roster heading into the Week 14 road game against the Chiefs. He'll provide depth in the secondary, which took hit when starting safety Jaylen Reed (forearm) was removed from Sunday's win over the Colts. The Texans haven't revealed any plans on how they plan to replace Reed, but there are several in-house options. Speed, a sixth-round draft pick of New England in 2023, has played mostly on special teams during his time in the NFL and has 10 tackles over three seasons.