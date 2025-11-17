Stover played 14 snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Titans in Week 11.

Stover was activated off injured reserve and played for the first time since Week 1. Injuries in the tight end room led to Stover opening the season as the clear backup to starter Dalton Schultz, but the former suffered a broken foot in Week 1 that shut him down until Sunday. With Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder) landing on IR last week, Stover resumed his role as the top backup.