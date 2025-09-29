Texans' Dalton Schultz: Five catches in Week 4 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz recorded five receptions on six targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Titans.
Schultz tied for the team lead in targets with Nico Collins, though he was used entirely in short areas of the field. His longest reception went for only nine yards, and he has yet to record a 20-yard gain on any of his 16 catches this season. Schultz has also yet to reach 40 receiving yards in a game.
