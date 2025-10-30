Schultz (knee/shoulder) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Schultz also missed Wednesday's session, but coach DeMeco Ryans noted afterward that he expected the tight end to return to the field later in the week. With that in mind, the focus turns to what, if anything, Schultz does at Friday's practice, and in turn how the Texans list him on their final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.