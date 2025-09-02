The Texans restructured Schultz's contract Tuesday to convert the $11.5 million he was slated to make into a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The move to restructure Schultz's 2025 pay from base salary into a signing bonus lowers the Texans' salary cap for this season, and the veteran tight end is still slated to make the $11 million he's owed in 2026. Schultz played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 53 catches (on 85 targets) for 532 yards and two touchdowns, all of which were his lowest since the 2019 campaign as a member of the Cowboys.