Texans' Dalton Schultz: Restructures contract with Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Texans restructured Schultz's contract Tuesday to convert the $11.5 million he was slated to make into a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The move to restructure Schultz's 2025 pay from base salary into a signing bonus lowers the Texans' salary cap for this season, and the veteran tight end is still slated to make the $11 million he's owed in 2026. Schultz played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 53 catches (on 85 targets) for 532 yards and two touchdowns, all of which were his lowest since the 2019 campaign as a member of the Cowboys.
More News
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Not on track to play Saturday•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Back on practice field•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Four grabs in divisional-round loss•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Cleared to face Kansas City•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Another limited practice•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Limited with shoulder issue•