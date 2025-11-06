Schultz (knee/shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Schultz has been listed on Houston injury reports with the knee and shoulder issues for three straight weeks, but he's played in the previous two games and is on track to suit up once again this Sunday versus the Jaguars. The veteran tight end turned in one of his better performances of the season in the Texans' Week 9 loss to the Broncos, finishing with six catches for 77 yards on eight targets.