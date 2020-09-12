Carter returned three kickoffs for 66 yards and one punt for 19 yards in Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 1.

Carter served as the fifth wideout, a slot that came down him or Keke Coutee, who was inactive. Carter also played 13 snaps on offense and caught one of two targets for eight yards, but he's not expected to move the needle on offense unless there's an injury.