Foreman did not have a touch in a 41-38 loss to Seattle in Week 8.

This appears to be punishment for Foreman leaving Friday's practice in protest over controversial remarks made by Houston owner Bob McNair, but both the running back and head coach Bill O'Brien told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle that the playing time was not connected to Friday's incident. O'Brien added that Alfred Blue had a better week of practice than Foreman. Whatever the reason for keeping Foreman glued to the bench, the next question is how long will Foreman remain the team's No. 3 running back.