Deatherage (undisclosed) reverted to Houston's injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Deatherage was waived from the Texans' active/PUP list Friday with an undisclosed injury designation, and he'll go back to the team's injured reserve after going unclaimed Saturday. Unless he can come to terms on an injury settlement with Houston, the 24-year-old offensive lineman will be forced to sit out the entirety of the 2023 season.