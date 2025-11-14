Texans' Harrison Bryant: Registers DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (neck/shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
Houston's tight end room is in flux entering Sunday's matchup against the Titans. Bryant logged a second consecutive DNP, as did starting tight end Dalton Schultz (illness/shoulder). A third tight end, Cade Stover, has been designated to return from a broken foot and was a limited participant for the second straight day.
More News
-
Texans' Harrison Bryant: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Texans' Harrison Bryant: Good to go Sunday•
-
Texans' Harrison Bryant: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Texans' Harrison Bryant: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Harrison Bryant: Logs one reception in loss•
-
Texans' Harrison Bryant: Normal role expected Week 9•