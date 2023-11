To'oTo'o (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

To'oTo'o saw a season-low 12 defensive snaps in Sunday's win versus Tampa Bay, and that he might have sustained a concussion would certainly be a reasonable explanation for why. Given that most players who have sustained a concussion in 2023 have gone on to sit out at least one game, it would be somewhat surprising to see To'oTo'o play Sunday at the Bengals.