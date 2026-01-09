Hill (calf) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Hill upgraded to a full participant Friday after being limited in Thursday's practice due to a calf injury he likely sustained in a Week 18 practice. The linebacker missed Week 18 due to the issue, but seems to be all set to suit up for Monday night's wild-card round matchup with the Steelers. The 24-year-old is set to be the primary depth option at outside linebacker behind starters Henry To'oTo'o and E.J. Speed.