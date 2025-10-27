Higgins brought in four of eight targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 26-15 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Higgins logged a team-high target total in the absences of Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring), and he recorded his second career touchdown on a 12-yard grab midway through the second quarter. Higgins' catch tally also tied a career high, while both his yardage and targets qualified as new high-water marks. The rookie second-round pick could continue operating in an expanded role during a Week 9 home matchup against the Broncos.