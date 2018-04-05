Texans' Joe Webb: Signs with Texans
Webb signed with the Texans on Thursday, Jonathan Jones of Sports Illustrated reports.
Webb has thrown only seven passes in an NFL game since 2011, with both attempts coming last season with the Bills after he was forced to play quarterback in an overtime game against the Colts that featured heavy snowfall. While Webb is still considered a quarterback, he'll likely be used in different spots on the field when needed given his diverse skill set and athleticism.
