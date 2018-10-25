Texans' Jordan Thomas: Increased role Thursday
Thomas and fellow tight end Jordan Akins will step in for starter Ryan Griffin (illness) who has been ruled out of Thursday's game against Miami, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This same state existed in Week 7, and the Thomas/Akins duo had a combined one target. Thomas (55 snaps) got the bulk of playing time as he's considered the better blocker of the two, and we should see a repeat of last week's playing-time split. Miami's 29th-ranked run defense could be vulnerable to Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue all night long.
More News
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Targeted once as fill-in starter•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: More snaps with Griffin out Week 7•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Could play more•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Leads TEs in yards•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Texans' Jordan Thomas: On Friday's injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...