Texans' Justin Reid: Returns healthy
Reid (wrist) participated in Houston's offseason program, Drew Dougherty of the team's official website reports.
Reid suffered a rib injury during a playoff loss to the Colts and had wrist surgery shortly thereafter. He seems to be back at full strength, now locked in as a starting safety after he had 88 tackles (70 solo), 10 passes defensed and three interceptions in 16 games (12 starts) during his rookie season. Reid will line up next to Tashaun Gipson, who averaged just 53 tackles (43.7 solo) as a 16-game starter in Jacksonville each of the past three seasons.
