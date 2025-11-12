Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Not practicing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fairbairn (quad) didn't practice Wednesday.
Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Matthew Wright was signed to the Texans' active roster (from the practice squad) Saturday under the expectation that Fairbairn -- who was inactive Sunday against the Jaguars -- will need more than one week to heal up. Following a 'DNP' Wednesday, Fairbairn has two more chances to practice ahead of Week 11 action, but for now it looks like Wright is trending toward kicking again this weekend.
