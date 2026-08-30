Whittington has recovered from the ankle injury that has been hampering him since around Aug. 21, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With David Montgomery and Woody Marks locked into the first two depth chart spots in Houston's backfield, Whittington is competing with Jawhar Jordan, who is nursing a hip injury, for the third-string spot. Whittington recorded 22 carries for 51 yards during preseason action before suffering the ankle injury, while Jordan hasn't been able to get on the field for any exhibition games. Whittington signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent in May after finishing with 829 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 129 carries at Oregon last season.