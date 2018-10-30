Texans' Will Fuller: Officially placed on IR

The Texans placed Fuller (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The transaction was destined to happen after Fuller suffered a torn ACL in his right knee last Thursday against the Dolphins. What wasn't guaranteed was a move to bolster the Texans' receiving corps in his absence. Beyond DeAndre Hopkins and the injured Keke Coutee (hamstring), Houston was thin at the position, boasting Sammie Coates and Vyncint Smith. As a result, the front office acquired Demaryius Thomas from the Broncos on Tuesday. Thomas' $14 million salary for 2019 isn't guaranteed, meaning this is more or less a rental while Fuller goes through his recovery.

