Fuller spent the offseason working with a trainer who helped him focus on the body mechanics, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Specifically, the trainer had Fuller fix the way he runs and his posture in an effort to avoid the lower-extremity injuries he's had throughout his career. The wide receiver showed up to camp slight heavier, at 190 pounds, with a "strong" lower body, per head coach Bill O'Brien. The ultimate goal is for Fuller to play a full season for the first time in his career. It would be a perfect year for Fuller to be productive over 16 games; he's on the final year of his rookie contract and could demand a high price if he's as productive as he is capable of producing.