Marks (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Marks was limited Wednesday, so his 'DNP' on Thursday is concerning, though it could be more of a workload management situation, as opposed to a setback-related downgrade, a notion supported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston's report that the running back dealt with mild knee discomfort in Wednesday's practice and didn't finish the session for precautionary reasons. Meanwhile, fellow backfield member David Montgomery (groin) -- who hasn't played since Week 5 -- returned to a limited session Thursday. Valuable context regarding the duo's status will arrive Friday, when the Texans have their final practice before Sunday's road game against the Browns.