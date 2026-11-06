With David Montgomery (groin) again ruled out for Week 9, Marks is expected to remain the Texans' clear RB1 for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Even with the Texans coming out of their bye week, Montgomery still isn't ready to return to the lineup. Additionally, Jawhar Jordan (quad) is also still out for Houston. With both backs sidelined in Week 7 against the Giants, Marks handled all 19 running-back carries for the Texans. The volume alone puts Marks in the RB1/2 conversation for fantasy this week.