The Ravens waived White on Monday, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports.

White was promoted from Baltimore's practice squad to the 53-man roster in late September and was mostly utilized as a kick and punt returner. The second-year wideout fumbled Sunday against the Browns, earning criticism from head coach John Harbaugh. If White clears waivers, the Ravens may have interest in re-signing him to the practice squad.

More News
Our Latest Stories