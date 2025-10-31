Oliver (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

Following a week of limited practice sessions, Oliver has a chance to return in Week 9. The Youngstown State product has missed the Titans' last six games due to a knee injury, catching his lone target for eight yards across two appearances this season. If he's active Sunday, he'll likely play a depth role in Tennessee's receiving corps while contributing in the kick-return game.