Oliver (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Oliver suffered a knee injury during the Titans' Week 2 loss to the Rams. The injury was severe enough for him to miss practice all of last week, and he'll work on being available for Tennessee's AFC South clash against Houston in Week 4. Julius Chestnut will likely join rookie fourth-rounder Chimere Dike on special teams as a kickoff returner in Oliver's absence.