Ward completed 21 of 39 passes for 265 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 22-21 win over the Cardinals. He also had five rushes for minus-six yards.

Ward had an abysmal performance for nearly the entire game, as he went only 5-for-16 for 58 yards through two quarters. He also threw an interception late in the fourth quarter that seemingly put an end to any comeback attempt for the Titans, only to have Dadrion Taylor-Demerson fumble the ball into the end zone for a touchdown for Tennessee. It wasn't all bad news for Ward, as he connected on deep passes of 47 and 38 yards with Calvin Ridley as key parts of the Titans' rally -- his longest completions as a pro. While it's positive that Ward was able to earn his first win in the NFL, his performance still left plenty to be desired, and he has at least one turnover in all five of his career starts.