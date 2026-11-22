Ward completed 21 of 30 passes for 248 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing twice for three yards and another score in the Titans' 51-30 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Ward's final line belies his struggles somewhat, as a Cowboys defense that made a defensive playcaller switch brought him down for five sacks and forced a lost fumble on one of them at Dallas' 20-yard line. Ward did manage to connect with Carnell Tate (59 yards) and Calvin Ridley (12 yards) for his pair of TD passes, the first coming when the rookie wideout alertly got up after not being touched and the second on a broken play where Ward threw across the field after buying several extra seconds with his legs. Ward also had a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and despite Tennessee's team-level misery, Ward has thrown for at least 231 yards and two touchdowns in three consecutive games heading into a Week 12 road matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.