Ward completed 23 of 38 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 41-20 loss to the Colts. He added three rushes for 12 yards.

Ward had a particularly ugly first half, as his second attempted pass of the day was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. That was his only turnover of the day, but he also took four sacks and averaged only 5.8 yards per attempt. Ward did manage to lead two touchdown drives in the second half with the game already out of reach, primarily showing rapport with Chig Okonkwo and Elic Ayomanor -- the latter of whom caught an eight-yard touchdown. Ward has shown glimpses of potential in his last two games, but the Titans' offense remains one of the worst in the league.